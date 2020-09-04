The County of Maui Volunteer Center hosts a free three-day online workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 22-24 to help executive directors and volunteer leaders with reopening their volunteer programs safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I highly recommend nonprofit executive directors and/or volunteer managers attend this virtual conference sponsored by the County’s Volunteer Center,” said Lori Tsuhako, director of the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns. “It is critical that organizations have a clear path and are given new tools and resources to reopen volunteer programs safely while keeping staff, volunteers and our community protected. This is a great opportunity to network with other nonprofit and volunteer leaders.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Attendees will learn a clear, step-by-step process to assess current and future needs and set a course for purposeful growth that is realistic and achievable in the current environment. They will develop actionable plans for reopening, retaining and finding the best volunteers, while learning essential skills and tools needed to expand and deepen volunteer impact safely.

Tobi Johnson, master trainer in volunteer engagement, will lead the training and provide insight from her 30 years of experience in nonprofit management, program development, program coordination, training delivery and learning design in the social sector.

To learn more and register, visit www.handsonmaui.com. Registration deadline is Sept. 17.