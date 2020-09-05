2019 Edition Maui County Data Book Released

The Hawai’i Small Business Development Center announced the release of the 2019 edition of the annual “Maui County Data Book,” providing comprehensive statistical information on Maui County. The statistical reference book is available in online and in book form.

The Maui County Data Book is most comprehensive statistical book about Maui including Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. With over 200 pages, it covers a broad range of statistical information in areas such as population, education, labor, energy, business enterprises, government, tourism and transportation.

“This 2019 release of the annual Maui County Data Book continues our efforts to provide a definitive statistical reference work on Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe,” says Wayne Wong, Maui Center Director of the Hawaii Small Business Development Center, “Its wide array of annual information on demographics and economic activity provides facts and statistics vital for making business decisions whether preparing a grant, a business plan, or deciding where to start a business.”

Books can be purchased via mail delivery for $25.00. Order form may be downloaded from https://hisbdc.org/BusinessResearchLibrary.aspx

In person purchases are available for $20 at the Maui County Business Resource Center at the Maui Mall. As with earlier editions of the Maui County Data Book, the 2019 edition is also available online at the above website.

The Maui County Data book is made possible through the vital working partnership of the Hawaiʻi Small business Development Center Network’s Hawaiʻi Business Research Library in Kīhei and the County of Maui.

DBEDT Releases 2019 State Of Hawai‘i Data Book

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released the 2019 edition of the “State of Hawai‘i Data Book .”

The book is in electronic form and is available on the DBEDT website at: dbedt.hawaii.gov/economic/ databook / . The data may be downloaded in whole or in part as either PDF or Excel files.

The Hawai‘i State Data Book is the most comprehensive statistical book about Hawai‘i in a single compilation. Classified into 24 sections with more than 850 data tables, it covers a broad range of information in areas such as population, education, environment, economics, energy, business enterprises, government, tourism, and transportation.

“The Data Book is one of the most popular products on the DBEDT website. Decision makers in both the public and private sectors rely on accurate data to make informed decisions, which is why the Data Book is a top priority for us,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney. “DBEDT has been producing the Data Book over 50 years. It provides data in all aspects about Hawai‘i and widely used for individual career and business planning, demographic and economic research, as well as for general information.”

Added State Economist Dr. Eugene Tian: “We update the data book year-round when data becomes available. We also extracted and extended those data tables with historical data and put them in a separate product called the Data Book Time Series, which can be found on the DBEDT website.”

Some interesting data in this newest edition include: