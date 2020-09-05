2019 Editions of Maui County and Hawai‘i Data Books ReleasedSeptember 5, 2020, 7:36 AM HST · Updated September 5, 7:36 AM 0 Comments
2019 Edition Maui County Data Book Released
The Hawai’i Small Business Development Center announced the release of the 2019 edition of the annual “Maui County Data Book,” providing comprehensive statistical information on Maui County. The statistical reference book is available in online and in book form.
The Maui County Data Book is most comprehensive statistical book about Maui including Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. With over 200 pages, it covers a broad range of statistical information in areas such as population, education, labor, energy, business enterprises, government, tourism and transportation.
“This 2019 release of the annual Maui County Data Book continues our efforts to provide a definitive statistical reference work on Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe,” says Wayne Wong, Maui Center Director of the Hawaii Small Business Development Center, “Its wide array of annual information on demographics and economic activity provides facts and statistics vital for making business decisions whether preparing a grant, a business plan, or deciding where to start a business.”
Books can be purchased via mail delivery for $25.00. Order form may be downloaded from https://hisbdc.org/BusinessResearchLibrary.aspx
In person purchases are available for $20 at the Maui County Business Resource Center at the Maui Mall. As with earlier editions of the Maui County Data Book, the 2019 edition is also available online at the above website.
The Maui County Data book is made possible through the vital working partnership of the Hawaiʻi Small business Development Center Network’s Hawaiʻi Business Research Library in Kīhei and the County of Maui.
DBEDT Releases 2019 State Of Hawai‘i Data Book
Some interesting data in this newest edition include:
- As of 2019, there were 293 patients with Hansen’s Disease registered with the Hawai‘i State Department of Health. This includes 12 patients residing in Kalaupapa. (Table 2.33)
- Amongst the 10,853 high schoolers who graduated in 2019, 22 percent participated in dual credit courses, which allowed the students to earn college credit while taking high school classes. After graduating high school, 21 percent of students enrolled in a 2-year college and 34 percent enrolled in a 4-year college. (Table 3.23)
- In fall 2019, enrollment for the University of Hawai‘i system fell below 50,000 for the first time since fall 2006. Enrollment at UH Mānoa , UH Hilo, and UH West Oʻahu was a combined total of 23,911. Enrollment at all UH Community Colleges was 26,066. (Table 3.24)
- In 2019, there were a reported 1,396 complaints of internet crime in Hawai‘I, up from 1,135 in 2012. The complaints resulted in $10 million in losses by victims in 2019, up 335 percent from $2.3 million in losses reported in 2012. (Table 4.13)
- During 2019, the Hawai‘i State Land Use Commission reclassified 972 acres, 240 ‘Urban’ acres on Maui and 732 ‘Rural’ acres on Hawai‘i, into ‘Agriculture’. (Table 6.04)
- The US Department of Defense awarded procurement contracts of nearly $2.3 billion to be performed in Hawai‘i in federal fiscal year 2019, an increase of 11.2 percent from FY 2018. The total amount of the contracts awarded to small businesses, however, decreased by 4.6 percent from 983.7 million in FY2018 to 938.0 million in FY2019. (Table 10.25)
- The number of Individuals served by the food stamp program has decreased every year since 2014. The decrease during the five year was almost 20 percent from 193,565 in 2014 to 158,628 in 2019. (Table 11.04)
- According to the 2017 Economic Census which is the latest year data released by the US Census Bureau, there were 265 child care establishments in Hawai‘i, which was an increase of 20 from the 245 establishment in 2012. (Table 11.21)
- According to the 2017 Economic Census, there were 343 accommodation establishments in Hawai‘i, with 289 hotels and motels. There were 3,522 food services and drinking places, with 3,122 restaurants and other eating places. The accommodation and food services industry (NAICS 72) had 112,743 paid employees, with annual payrolls totaling $3.3 billion. (Table 23.29)