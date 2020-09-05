Overturned Vehicle: Mid-Day Accident Slows Traffic on Honoapi‘ilani HighwaySeptember 5, 2020, 12:12 PM HST · Updated September 5, 4:10 PM 0 Comments
OVERTURNED VEHICLE ON ‘PALI” SECTION OF HONOAPIILANI HWY: (12:32 p.m. 9.5.20)
Emergency crews are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Witnesses say a car flipped on the “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Highway on Kahului side of the tunnel. Traffic remained open in both directions, but motorists experienced delays while the accident was cleared.