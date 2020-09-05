Overturned Vehicle: Mid-Day Accident Slows Traffic on Honoapi‘ilani Highway

September 5, 2020, 12:12 PM HST · Updated September 5, 4:10 PM
0 Comments
×

Overturned vehicle on Honoapiilani Hwy. (9.5.20) PC: Tara Murphy

OVERTURNED VEHICLE ON ‘PALI” SECTION OF HONOAPIILANI HWY: (12:32 p.m. 9.5.20)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway.  Witnesses say a car flipped on the “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Highway on Kahului side of the tunnel. Traffic remained open in both directions, but motorists experienced delays while the accident was cleared.

Overturned vehicle on Honoapiilani Hwy. (9.5.20) PC: Tara Murphy

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing