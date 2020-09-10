Pono Chocolate in Pāʻia and three other Hawai’i businesses received official invitations to be among nearly 850 selected businesses to pitch their US manufactured products as part of Walmart’s annual “Open Call 2020” event slated for Oct. 1. Walmart’s virtual open call will give selected applicants the chance to have their products land on Walmart and Sam’s Club Shelves, on Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.

The Hawai’i businesses selected to pitch a Walmart merchant are:

Pono Chocolate – Pāʻia, Maui, HI

Healing Noni Co. – Pāhoa, HI

Meli Wraps – Kīlauea, Kauaʻi, HI

Smoky Valley Lotions – Waimea, Kauaʻi, HI

“Becoming a Walmart supplier would not only allow us to do more of what we truly believe in, giving back to our beautiful Hawaiian home, but also to share the spirit of aloha and a delicious chocolate experience,” said Jan Allen, co-founder of Pono Chocolate.

This year, more than 4,800 businesses representing 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and Mozambique applied for the chance to pitch a Walmart merchant, a 44% increase in submissions from last year. The businesses selected to participate in Open Call will now start preparing for their 30-minute virtual one-one-one pitch meetings.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Participants in this year’s first-ever virtual Open Call event could secure deals ranging from a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.

In addition to the pitch meetings, the one-day program includes a series of breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage business owners of all sizes. Many of the sessions will be open to the general public as the virtual nature of this year’s event makes the program accessible to more businesses and convenient for them to participate regardless of location.

Some of the other businesses invited to this year’s Open Call include:

Freedom Deodorant, Las Vegas, NV – Sanitizing wipes with essential oils

Backyard Brine, Cutchogue, NY – Garlic Dill pickles

Amboseli Food, LLC, Layton, UT – Tangy Sumac Spice Seasoning

Semper Fi Veterans, LLC, Exton, PA – Free Range Duck Eggs

Lick You Silly Pet Products, Glen Ridge, NJ – Premium All-Natural Beef Liver Dog Treats

Cat in a Box, Ashland, MA – Cat furniture