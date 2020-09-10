+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui’s Mākena Beach is ranked number nine on a list of 50 locations on the interactive Unify Cosmos website, featuring ambient sounds from relaxing sites around the world.

The site gathered the list of the most in-demand destinations Americans are looking to escape to post lockdown, and presented a new way to visit the destination through sound.

“Some psychologists argue that taking the time to stop and listen to the natural sounds of your surroundings can boost well-being, increase generosity, and enhance life satisfaction – therefore a moment that deserves to be savoured… sounds like these can calm the senses, and have been a huge trend in recent years,” according to the website.

Since travelling to these locations isn’t easy right now, the site offers a sound experience from the comfort of your couch.

The top 10 MOST relaxing locations in the world

Location US Search Volume* 1 Yosemite, California, USA 519,000 2 Onda Beach, Dominican Republic 138,000 3 Jökulsárlón, Iceland 79,000 4 Aegean Islands, Greece 30,000 5 The Boundary Waters, Minnesota, USA 25,600 6 Siargao Island Beach, Phillippines 22,800 7 Mount Fuji, Japan 17,200 8 Nova Scotia Shores, Canada 16,800 9 Makena Beach, Maui, Hawaii 14,300 10 Tatra Mountains, Poland 14,200

Yosemite, California comes in at number one as THE most relaxing place in the world, according to the study, which used search volume data to find the most searched for relaxing spots. The website created a soundboard of the 50 calming sounds to help escape the day for a moment or two.

Unify Cosmos is a personal development and spiritual growth website helping users find ways to relax and find inner peace.

