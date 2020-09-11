State and Federal Authorities Seek Information on Monk Seal Death

September 11, 2020, 2:26 PM HST · Updated September 11, 2:28 PM
9 Comments
    State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a juvenile Hawaiian monk seal found deceased in the Anahola area of Kaua‘i on Thursday.

    The cause of seal’s death is currently unknown and is under investigation by law enforcement officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and  Resources Enforcement and the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement.

    The state Department of Land and Natural Resources notes that killing a Hawaiian monk seal is both a federal and state crime with severe penalties. Under Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, the intentional killing of a monk seal is a felony.

    Anyone who has information about the seal death is urged to contact DOCARE at (808) 643-DLNR (3567) or use the free DLNRTip app available for iPhone and Android devices. Or call the OLE enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964.

    Monk seal (alive). NOAA Permit #18786

    Dead monk seal. NOAA Permit #18786

