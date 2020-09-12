On Sept. 10, 2020 at about 9:47 a.m., Martina Sharica “Marmar” Wilson was reported missing by a family member. Last contact with Wilson was on Sept. 9, 2020 at around 8 a.m., via Facetime. The call was made from a mall area in Kahului. Several attempts by the family to contact Wilson were unsuccessful.

Investigation reveals that Wilson arrived on Maui on Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020. She indicated she would be staying in Honokōhau Valley, but gave no specific residence or address. There is no known return flight information. Per family, Wilson stated she was moving to Maui to become a “holistic teacher/healer at a local village.”

Martina Sharica Wilson is described as 26 years old, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She goes by the nickname “Marmar.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400 or dial 911 in an emergency.