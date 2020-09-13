The County of Maui will receive an additional $1,874,312 in Community Development Block Grants intended to provide critical assistance to vulnerable populations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The additional funding is the third disbursement of CDBG funding from the federal CARES Act.

The funding is part of a larger $10 million allocation of CDBG funds for the state that also includes: $1,077,958 for Hawaiʻi County; $677,028 for Kauaʻi County; and $6,445,350 for the City and County of Honolulu.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono made the announcement saying, “As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dramatically impact day-to-day life in Hawaii, these funds will help address essential needs across our state.”

She said the flexibility of CDBG-CV funds allow each county to maximize their efforts to support communities who have been hit hard by the pandemic, including Pacific Islanders and other communities of color. “It will take collective action to address the economic consequences of the pandemic, and I remain focused on getting federal assistance to those who need it most,” said Sen. Hirono.

Senator Hirono announced in May more than $5 million of CDBG funding in the second disbursement of funds. These funds supported a variety of projects including mobile youth outreach services at the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island, emergency food distribution equipment at The Food Basket, laundry and utility improvements at Nā Kahua Hale O Ulu Wini, Project Vision Hawaiʻi’s mobile health and hygiene services, Mālama Pono Health Services’ rent, mortgage and utilities assistance, rental assistance from Maui Economic Opportunity and Family Life Center, and homeless prevention, mobile testing, and eviction prevention efforts on Oʻahu.