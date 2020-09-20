A brush fire that started on Sunday afternoon on Molokaʻi has burned 50 acres and is now 70 percent contained according to Maui Fire officials.

The fire was first reported at around 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, mauna of Kikipua Street in Kaunakakai.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Crews responding to the scene included two helicopters, three engine companies, two tankers, two emergency callback crews, tankers from the Department of Public Works and Department of Transportation and a Public Works grader.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said crews remain on scene to secure the perimeter of the fire and extinguish hotspots.