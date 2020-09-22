Maui police responded to six burglaries, five vehicle thefts and four vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 14 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 61 percent from the week before when 13 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 63 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Monday, Sept. 14, 12:15 p.m.: 375 W Kuiaha Rd., Haʻikū at Paʻuwela Cannery. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Hāna:

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:20 a.m.: 4600 block of Uakea Rd., Hāna. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, Sept. 14, 9:07 a.m.: 1404 Liloa Dr., Kīhei at Lokelani Intermediate School. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Monday, Sept. 14, 1:01 p.m.: 115 E Līpoa St., Kīhei at Kīhei Self Storage. Non-residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Friday, Sept. 18, 10:09 p.m.: 100 block of Piʻiholo Rd., Makawao. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Friday, Sept. 18, 9:49 p.m.: 1900 Main St., Wailuku at Minit Stop. Non-residential, forced entry.

5 Vehicle Thefts

Kapalua:

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11:26 a.m.: 13400 block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Kapalua. Nissan, red.

Kīhei:

Saturday, Sept. 19, 8:59 p.m.: 100 Namauʻu Pl., Kīhei. Nissan, silver.

Lahaina:

Monday, Sept. 14, 10:48 p.m.: 11300 block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina. Chevy, silver.

Napili:

Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:43 a.m.: 5100 block of Hanawai St., Nāpili. Toyota, grey.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1:47 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Mercedes-Benz, red.

4 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7:42 a.m.: 400 block of Holua Dr., Kahului. Honda, brown.

Friday, Sept. 18, 12:48 a.m.: 400 block of Kele St., Kahului. Honda, blue.

Kīhei:

Friday, Sept. 18, 1:23 p.m.: 2201 Piʻilani Hwy., Kīhei at Kīhei Police Piʻilani. Chevy, white.

Lahaina: