Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Announces Entertainment LineupSeptember 25, 2020, 7:56 AM HST · Updated September 25, 7:56 AM 0 Comments
The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards premieres on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. on KHNL and will be streamed online from Hawaii News Now and the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.
All performances for the 43rd annual event will be pre-recorded at the historic Hawai‘i Theatre, Kahilu Theatre and Maui Arts and Cultural Center.
The event features awards in 37 different categories and performances form some of Hawaii’s favorite entertainers.
A complete list of finalists for the 2020 event are posted here.
The entertainers performing this year include:
- Amy Hānaiali‘i
- Ana Vee
- Ekolu
- Hāwane Rios
- Izik
- Josh Tatofi
- Kahālāwai
- Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau
- Kaulike Pescaia
- Kolohe Kai
- Kūpaoa
- Kupu Dalire-Na‘auao
- Leomana
- Maoli
- Mark Yamanaka
- Natalie Ai Kamauu
- Sean Na‘auao
- Storm