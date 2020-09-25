+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards premieres on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. on KHNL and will be streamed online from Hawaii News Now and the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

All performances for the 43rd annual event will be pre-recorded at the historic Hawai‘i Theatre, Kahilu Theatre and Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

The event features awards in 37 different categories and performances form some of Hawaii’s favorite entertainers.

A complete list of finalists for the 2020 event are posted here.

The entertainers performing this year include: