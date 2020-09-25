Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Announces Entertainment Lineup

September 25, 2020, 7:56 AM HST · Updated September 25, 7:56 AM
    The  Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards premieres on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. on KHNL and will be streamed online from Hawaii News Now and the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

    All performances for the 43rd annual event will be pre-recorded at the historic Hawai‘i Theatre, Kahilu Theatre and Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

    The event features awards in 37 different categories and performances form some of Hawaii’s favorite entertainers.

    A complete list of finalists for the 2020 event are posted here.

    The entertainers performing this year include:

    • Amy Hānaiali‘i
    • Ana Vee
    • Ekolu
    • Hāwane Rios
    • Izik
    • Josh Tatofi
    • Kahālāwai
    • Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau
    • Kaulike Pescaia
    • Kolohe Kai
    • Kūpaoa
    • Kupu Dalire-Na‘auao
    • Leomana
    • Maoli
    • Mark Yamanaka
    • Natalie Ai Kamauu
    • Sean Na‘auao
    • Storm
