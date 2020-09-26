Maui’s Cancer patients are invited to attend a cancer support workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Kīhei. The free workshop is hosted by Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats and registration is required.

MCWR is dedicated to empowering cancer patients through education, self-exploration, and experiential learning; including genetics of cancer, epigenetics, psycho-oncology, science behind healing and shutting off the disease process.

In this retreat, cancer survivors will learn skills to transform their lives to a new and better level of health through evidence-based information, experiential learning and compassion. The retreat offers cancer patients an opportunity to recharge and rejuvenate and includes:

Community support for Cancer Patients provided: people discuss their lives and make

bonds for further supporting each other’s needs Discussion on how to improve immune function with not only mind body techniques/talking

to your subconscious mind, but also what foods actually strengthen the immune system Creating a vision board for what you really want and need for the next upcoming 6 months

to a year Discussion of needs of cancer patients and their families and how we can meet these

needs with education and support Healthy Nutritious lunch and snacks provided, taste the difference and note how you feel.

Safety is our utmost priority, and adhering to all COVID-19 precautions:

• Temperature readings taken on arrival during registration

• Three (3) pertinent questions regarding previous exposure risk

• Social distancing

• Hand Sanitizer provided and utilized

• Mandatory Face Coverings. (Masks will be provided if you don’t have one)

• Individual lunch (not buffet in deference to COVID-19 precautions)

For more information and to register (limited seating), go to https://mauicancerwellnessretreats.org/daytreats