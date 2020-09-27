Blue Water Task Force Reports High Bacteria Levels at Ho‘okipa, Waiehu, Waihe‘e and Wailuku

September 27, 2020, 11:52 AM HST · Updated September 27, 11:55 AM
Surfrider Maui Launches Blue Water Task Force

Waters at Wailuku River, Waiehu Stream, the west end of Hoʻokipa Beach Park, and Waiʻehu Beach Park had high levels of enterococcus bacteria, according to samples taken on Sept. 24, as part of a citizen scientist program conducted by the Surfrider Foundation.

Medium bacteria levels were reported at both Maliko and Pāʻia Bays.

The organization’s Blue Water Task Force released its latest findings as part of a monthly, year-round monitoring report to raise awareness of local pollution problems and to bring together communities to implement solutions.

Surfrider Foundation Maui volunteers collect samples from 18 different sites between Peʻahi and Waiheʻe Beach Park.

Samples are then taken to the Marine Biology Department at the University of Hawai’i Maui College for testing of fecal indicator bacteria. Organizers say the goal is to ensure the public is aware of bacteria levels and to make an informed decision regarding water entry.

Baby Beach9/24/2020<10Low Bacteria
Baldwin Beach9/24/202020Low Bacteria
Hookipa Beach Park E9/24/202010Low Bacteria
Hookipa Beach Park W9/24/2020317High Bacteria
K Bay9/24/2020<10Low Bacteria
Kahului Harbor9/24/2020<10Low Bacteria
Kahului Treatment Plant9/24/2020<10Low Bacteria
Kanaha – Kalialinui Stream9/24/2020<10Low Bacteria
Kanaha Beach9/24/2020<10Low Bacteria
Maliko Bay9/24/202041Medium Bacteria
Paia Bay9/24/202041Medium Bacteria
Sugar Cove9/24/202010Low Bacteria
Waiehu Stream9/24/2020414High Bacteria
Waihe’e Beach Park9/24/2020199High Bacteria
Wailuku Stream9/24/2020571High Bacteria
