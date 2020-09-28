In August, total visitor days fell 96.8 percent in Maui County from a year ago. There were 2,341 visitors to Maui in August versus 273,638 visitors a year ago, according to a new report released by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Year-to-date through August, the report states that arrivals decreased 70.9 percent for Maui to 611,743 visitors.

The HTA reports that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to considerably impact visitor arrivals to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2020. Statewide, visitor arrivals dropped 97.6 percent compared to a year ago, according to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Tourism Research Division.

All passengers arriving from out-of-state during August were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. Exemptions include travel for essential reasons like work or healthcare. On Aug.11, a partial interisland quarantine was reinstated for anyone traveling to the counties of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi, Maui, and Kalawao (Molokaʻi). Also, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to impose the “No Sail Order” on all cruise ships.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The HTA reports that in August 2020, a total of 22,344 visitors traveled to Hawaiʻi by air compared to 926,417 visitors during the same month a year ago.

Most of the visitors were from US West (12,778, -97.0%) and US East (7,407, -96.3%). Only 220 visitors came from Japan (-99.9%) and 100 came from Canada (-99.7%). There were 1,839 visitors from All Other International Markets (-98.4%). Total visitor days decreased 91.3 percent year-over-year, according to the report.

The HTA reports the there were no direct flights or scheduled seats from Canada, Oceania, and other Asia, and very few scheduled seats from Japan (-99.7%), US East (-89.6%), US West (-80.3%), and other countries (-56.5%).

Island Highlights:

O‘ahu: In August, total visitor days declined 88.9 percent compared to a year ago. There were 15,915 visitors on O‘ahu in August compared to 575,070 visitors year-over-year. Through the first eight months of 2020, visitor arrivals dropped 69.6 percent to 1,276,835 visitors.

Maui: In August, total visitor days fell 96.8 percent from a year ago. There were 2,341 visitors on Maui in August versus 273,638 visitors a year ago. Year-to-date through August, arrivals decreased 70.9 percent to 611,743 visitors.

Kaua‘i: In August, total visitor days were down 94.3 percent compared to a year ago. There were 1,361 visitors on Kaua‘i in August compared to 120,030 visitors a year ago. Through the first eight months of 2020, visitor arrivals dropped 69.7 percent to 286,370 visitors.

Hawai‘i Island: In August, visitor days decreased 87.4 percent from a year ago. There were 3,729 visitors on Hawai‘i Island in August compared to 157,544 visitors a year ago. Through the first eight months of 2020, arrivals fell 66.8 percent to 402,146 visitors.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is the State of Hawai‘i agency responsible for strategically managing its support of the tourism industry. It was established in 1998 to support the state’s leading industry and largest employer.