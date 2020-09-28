Imagination Reality Announces Princess Tutoring Program

September 28, 2020, 5:18 AM HST · Updated September 28, 5:18 AM
0 Comments
    Miss Rose. PC: Imagination Reality LLC.

    Miss Winter. PC: Imagination Reality LLC.

    Miss Flower. PC: Imagination Reality LLC.

    Miss Kai. PC: Imagination Reality LLC.

    Imagination Reality announced on Monday a virtual tutoring program that features tutors dressed in princess-themed costumes beginning Oct. 5, 2020. The “Imagination Starz Program” covers all foundational and early education fundaments for preschool and kindergarten.

    Imagination Reality has been serving the community of Maui since 2017. They specialize as character role models and entertainment for keiki birthday parties, events and more.

    The company is now launching its Imagination Starz Program, which provides children with accessible virtual learning that is dedicated to using princesses to positively influence children “to improve their social skills, academic performance, their mindset about learning, emotional and cognitive development, improve their self esteem and confidence, learn to become more responsible, brave, kind, servant hearted, and develop strong character as they discover their best selves.”

    Their virtual classes will be in small groups of five to ensure quality of learning and understanding. Each Unit is between 6 to 8 weeks long with two classes per week. Each class is a full live hour on ZOOM.

    The children that are a part of this program will be called “Starz” and learn how they can be a Star In their community and at home. The program incorporates the values mentioned above by challenging kids through unit themes.

    There is the option to commit to the full unit or drop-in for classes that work for each individual’s family schedule. When committing to a full unit, children earn certificates. Once all four units are complete, they will receive a trophy award with their full name, the year, and up to a 20 letter count message from the family.

    For every student enrolled, a percentage of each class will be donated to the local YMCA.

