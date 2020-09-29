Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a series of six community meetings in October to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed Maui County budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

“I value the opportunity for our community members to have a say on the taxes and fees that are implemented by the County, and how their taxpayer dollars are spent,” Mayor Victorino said. “These are unprecedented times as we navigate through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suggestions from the public help us prioritize what is best for our community, and understand how to better serve our residents. I welcome everyone to participate in any of the meetings listed below and follow us through the next budget cycle.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of residents, all meetings will be conducted online. Representatives from various County departments will be present at each meeting. The public is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet, and to ask questions about County-related issues.

Community members are encouraged to attend the online meetings to offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Community members also may submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

All meetings will begin at 5:30 pm and will be held online via BlueJeans video conferencing:

Video: https://bluejeans.com/143716688

Phone: 1-408-915-6290; Meeting Code: 143716688

Each community meeting will begin with an overview of the current budget, followed by attendees sharing concerns, offering input or asking questions of the various departments in attendance. At the end of the meeting, the Mayor and Budget Director may provide a recap of the issues that were raised by the attendees.

Schedule of the Community Budget Meetings:

Office of the Mayor; Office of Economic Development; Finance

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Parks; Public Works

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Environmental Management; Water Supply

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Housing and Human Concerns; Transportation

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Fire; Police; Corporation Counsel; Prosecuting Attorney; Emergency Management; Liquor

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Management; Planning; Personnel

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

For more information about the community meetings, contact the County of Maui Budget Office at 270-7855 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/Budget.