September 30, 2020, 6:09 AM HST · Updated September 30, 6:09 AM
3 Comments
(Posted: 6 a.m., Sept. 30, 2020)

Motorists are advised of a lane closure on the Hāna Highway in Kailua due to a broken down fire engine.

A mechanics crew is on scene, but motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.

The truck is located just Hāna side of the 5 mile marker bridge.

Maui police are routing traffic around the scene using a single lane.

