Broken Down Fire Engine Blocking One Lane of Hāna Highway in Kailua
September 30, 2020, 6:09 AM HST
Motorists are advised of a lane closure on the Hāna Highway in Kailua due to a broken down fire engine.
A mechanics crew is on scene, but motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
The truck is located just Hāna side of the 5 mile marker bridge.
Maui police are routing traffic around the scene using a single lane.
