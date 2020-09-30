(Posted: 6 a.m., Sept. 30, 2020)

Motorists are advised of a lane closure on the Hāna Highway in Kailua due to a broken down fire engine.

A mechanics crew is on scene, but motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.

The truck is located just Hāna side of the 5 mile marker bridge.

Maui police are routing traffic around the scene using a single lane.