Four individuals have been named as finalists for the position of director of the Department of Liquor Control. The finalists were announced during a Sept. 30 special meeting of the Liquor Control Commission.

The finalists are Peter Hanano, Thomas P. Higgins, Timothy R. Poindexter and Layne N. Silva. They will be interviewed at a special meeting of the Liquor Control Commission beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020.

The new director will succeed former Director Glenn Mukai, who has retired.

Public comments regarding the candidates can be submitted by email to [email protected].