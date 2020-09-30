Four Finalists Named in Search to Fill Maui Liquor Control Director Vacancy

September 30, 2020
Glenn Mukai, former Director of the Department of Liquor Control.

Four individuals have been named as finalists for the position of director of the Department of Liquor Control. The finalists were announced during a Sept. 30 special meeting of the Liquor Control Commission.

The finalists are Peter Hanano, Thomas P. Higgins, Timothy R. Poindexter and Layne N. Silva. They will be interviewed at a special meeting of the Liquor Control Commission beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020.

The new director will succeed former Director Glenn Mukai, who has retired.

Public comments regarding the candidates can be submitted by email to [email protected].

