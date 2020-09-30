Four Finalists Named in Search to Fill Maui Liquor Control Director VacancySeptember 30, 2020, 6:37 PM HST · Updated September 30, 6:37 PM 0 Comments
‹
›×
Four individuals have been named as finalists for the position of director of the Department of Liquor Control. The finalists were announced during a Sept. 30 special meeting of the Liquor Control Commission.
The finalists are Peter Hanano, Thomas P. Higgins, Timothy R. Poindexter and Layne N. Silva. They will be interviewed at a special meeting of the Liquor Control Commission beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020.
SPONSORED VIDEO
The new director will succeed former Director Glenn Mukai, who has retired.
Public comments regarding the candidates can be submitted by email to [email protected].