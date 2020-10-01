The Maui Chamber of Commerce now is seeking nominations for the Annual Mayor’s Small

Business Awards in 2020.

The awards recognize outstanding businesses in the community that have 100 or fewer employees and have had a Hawaii General Excise Tax license for no fewer than two years. Other criteria include

demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the Aloha Spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits and what the business has done to survive during COVID-19.

All nominees and winners will be honored during a virtual event to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 6:30-8:30 pm.

This year the awards are for six categories:

* Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

* Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

* Exceptional Small Business of the Year (40 to 100 employees)

* Outstanding Non-Profit Business (100 or fewer employees)

* Young Small Business Person of the Year (under age 40 as of

November 24, 2020)

* Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui

County for more than 20 years, with up to 100 employees)

Nomination forms are available online at www.mauichamber.com.

Completed nomination packets must be received by email at [email protected] on or before 4 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Submittals must include the nomination form, nomination criteria narrative form,

one typewritten letter of recommendation from another source, a high resolution

(minimum 300 dpi) digital photograph of the nominee and a 30-second video of

the nominee, their team or the business and/and their products and services

(emailed in a mp4 video format).

No self-nominations or County of Maui or Maui Chamber of Commerce employee nominations will be accepted. An individual or business can only be nominated in one category per year.

“During this very difficult time of COVID-19, now more than ever we should be recognizing our outstanding small businesses who are working hard to keep their doors open,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We want to honor these small businesses who have given back to the community, supported their employees and displayed ingenuity to pivot their

business.”

For more information about nominations and available sponsorships, please visit

MauiChamber.com or contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at

(808)-244-0081 or [email protected]