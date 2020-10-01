October 01, 2020 Surf ForecastOctober 1, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 1, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com