West Maui Road Reopening Announced; Bus Route to Resumes

October 1, 2020, 7:01 AM HST · Updated October 1, 7:01 AM
Maui Bus, photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui County Department of Public Works announced that Lower Honoapi’ilani Road near Nāpili Place will reopen on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after the substantial completion of a culvert replacement project.

The road reopening will allow for the resumption of the West Maui Islander bus route into Kapalua starting Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Work to complete pavement striping and adjust utility manholes will require intermittent one-lane closures through the end of October. Drainage channel work will be ongoing until mid-December.

