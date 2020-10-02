Maui Now has launched a new Letter to the Editor form on its website. The purpose is to help facilitate a public platform for diverse views and opinions about issues, events and anything else related to our islands.

Submissions can be completed by filling out an online Letter to the Editor form or emailing a letter to [email protected] A Letters to the Editor tab is located on the top right of the blue menu bar on the Maui Now website.

A Letter to the Editor should be 150 to 300 words.



For verification purposes, you must include your full name, address and phone number. We will only publish your name and town.

Keep your letter on topic; personal attacks will not be published. Letters also may be edited for length and/or grammar.



We may not be able to personally acknowledge each submission.

Letters will be posted on Sundays and maybe other times throughout the week.