October 02, 2020 Surf ForecastOctober 2, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 2, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com