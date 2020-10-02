U Text U Pay: Maui Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign, Oct. 5-12

October 2, 2020, 2:32 PM HST · Updated October 2, 2:32 PM
Maui Now graphic.

The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero tolerance response to distracted driving including mobile cell phone usage while driving.

The enforcement is part of the National Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign to reduce avoidable crashes as well as driving fatalities.

The public can expect saturation patrols where there is a noticeable increase in these type of violations.

Starting Oct. 5, 2020, and continuing through Oct. 12, the MPD Traffic Division will take part in the NHTSA’s U TEXT U PAY campaign.

Motorists will see heightened traffic enforcement and patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles.

To date the Maui Police Department has issued 1203 citations for Distracted Driving compared to 1448 citations issued this same time last year.

“We need our community to understand it is up to them to make the smart decision to put your phone down, and buckle up while driving,” said William Hankins, Commander, Maui Police Department- Traffic Division.  “Please help [us] to put an end to senseless and preventable crashes that have occurred on our roadways due to distracted driving.”

