Go Green Recycling Event Set for Oct. 17 for West Maui ResidentsOctober 3, 2020, 9:00 AM HST · Updated October 3, 10:31 AM 0 Comments
Mālama Maui Nui is hosting its monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at a new location.
Residents can drop off non-commercial bulky items for free recycling, but appointments are required to ensure meeting COVID-19 best safety practices.
Items that are accepted: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid auto only, bicycles, washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors & associated cords).
For new location details and to fill out an Appointment Request Form, visit www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen.
Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui. The event is in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space and Maui County – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.