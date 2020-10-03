Go Green Recycling Event Set for Oct. 17 for West Maui Residents

October 3, 2020, 9:00 AM HST · Updated October 3, 10:31 AM
0 Comments
×

Go Green Recycling Flyer

Mālama Maui Nui is hosting its monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at a new location.

Residents can drop off non-commercial bulky items for free recycling, but appointments are required to ensure meeting COVID-19 best safety practices.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Items that are accepted: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid auto only, bicycles, washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors & associated cords).

For new location details and to fill out an Appointment Request Form, visit www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen.

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui. The event is in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space and Maui County – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing