In conjunction with National Cinnamon Roll Day, family owned and operated Trilogy Excursions will provide free cinnamon rolls and coffee on Sunday, Oct. 4 in Lahaina and Kihei.

The community give back event will be from 8 to 10 am in two locations for pickup:

Hope Chapel, 300 Welakahao Road, in Kīhei

120 Dickenson St., in Lahaina

“We feel like we could all use a little something sweet, and what better than Mama Coon’s world famous cinnamon rolls”, said LiAnne Coon-Driessen, Director of Marketing and also a third generation member of the Coon family involved in the company.

“Mama Coon refers to my Grandmother Janette, who started sharing her fresh baked cinnamon rolls with Trilogy’s guests back in the early 70’s” Coon-Driessen added. “People loved them, and word-of-mouth traveled fast”.

The cinnamon rolls have been a staple for the Trilogy sailboat excursions and is a recipe passed down for three generations. Trilogy’s cinnamon rolls are now baked by local caterers, Island Catering and Maui Flavors. The Coon family is looking forward to sharing these treats with the community along with a hot cup of Old Lahaina coffee, and juice boxes for the keiki.