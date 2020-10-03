Trilogy Excursions Providing Free Cinnamon Rolls and Coffee on Oct. 4 in Lahaina and Kihei

October 3, 2020, 9:00 AM HST · Updated October 3, 10:28 AM
3 Comments
×

cinnamon rolls

Trilogy Excursions is giving out free cinnamon rolls in Lahaina and Kihei on Oct. 4. Photo provided.

In conjunction with National Cinnamon Roll Day, family owned and operated Trilogy Excursions will provide free cinnamon rolls and coffee on Sunday, Oct. 4 in Lahaina and Kihei.

The community give back event will be from 8 to 10 am in two locations for pickup:

Hope Chapel, 300 Welakahao Road, in Kīhei

120 Dickenson St., in Lahaina

“We feel like we could all use a little something sweet, and what better than Mama Coon’s world famous cinnamon rolls”, said LiAnne Coon-Driessen, Director of Marketing and also a third generation member of the Coon family involved in the company.

“Mama Coon refers to my Grandmother Janette, who started sharing her fresh baked cinnamon rolls with Trilogy’s guests back in the early 70’s” Coon-Driessen added. “People loved them, and word-of-mouth traveled fast”.

The cinnamon rolls have been a staple for the Trilogy sailboat excursions and is a recipe passed down for three generations. Trilogy’s cinnamon rolls are now baked by local caterers, Island Catering and Maui Flavors. The Coon family is looking forward to sharing these treats with the community along with a hot cup of Old Lahaina coffee, and juice boxes for the keiki.

Scroll Down to Read 3 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing