The first in a series of six community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2022, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to participate, ask questions, and offer input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating his proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2021–2022.

“I value the opportunity for our community members to have a say on how the County spends its taxpayer dollars,” Mayor Victorino said. “As we navigate through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggestions from the public help us to prioritize what is best for our community, and understand how to better serve our residents. I welcome everyone to participate in any of the meetings listed below and follow us through the next budget cycle.”

During these unprecedented times and for the safety of our residents, all meetings will be conducted online.

Representatives from the Office of the Mayor, Office of Economic Development, and the Department of Finance will be present at the first meeting on Oct. 6, 2020.

The public, either individually or on behalf of an organization, is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet, and ask questions about various budget issues. Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

The online meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. via BlueJeans video conferencing:

Video: https://bluejeans.com/143716688

Phone: 1-408-915-6290, meeting code 143716688

All meetings will begin with an overview of the current budget, followed by community input. At the end of the meeting, the Mayor and Budget Director may provide a recap of the issues that were raised by the attendees.

Upcoming Community Budget Meetings are scheduled as follows: