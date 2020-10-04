Community Budget Meetings for Fiscal Year 2022 Begin This Week

October 4, 2020, 11:11 AM HST · Updated October 4, 11:11 AM
1 Comment
×

The first in a series of six community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2022, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to participate, ask questions, and offer input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating his proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2021–2022.

“I value the opportunity for our community members to have a say on how the County spends its taxpayer dollars,” Mayor Victorino said. “As we navigate through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggestions from the public help us to prioritize what is best for our community, and understand how to better serve our residents. I welcome everyone to participate in any of the meetings listed below and follow us through the next budget cycle.”

During these unprecedented times and for the safety of our residents, all meetings will be conducted online.

Representatives from the Office of the Mayor, Office of Economic Development, and the Department of Finance will be present at the first meeting on Oct. 6, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The public, either individually or on behalf of an organization, is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet, and ask questions about various budget issues. Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

The online meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. via BlueJeans video conferencing:

Video:       https://bluejeans.com/143716688

Phone:     1-408-915-6290, meeting code 143716688

All meetings will begin with an overview of the current budget, followed by community input. At the end of the meeting, the Mayor and Budget Director may provide a recap of the issues that were raised by the attendees.

Upcoming Community Budget Meetings are scheduled as follows:

  • Parks; Public Works:  Thursday, Oct. 8
  • Environmental Management; Water Supply:  Tuesday, Oct. 13
  • Housing and Human Concerns; Transportation:  Thursday, Oct. 15
  • Fire; Police; Corporation Counsel; Prosecuting Attorney; Emergency Management; Liquor:  Wednesday, Oct. 21
  • Management; Planning; Personnel:  Thursday, Oct. 22
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing