Maui obituary notices for the week ending Oct. 3, 2020. May they Rest in Peace.

Aug.21, 1947 – Sept., 2020

Roberta Ahleen Vea, 73, of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Sept. 29 at Pohai Malama Hawaii Care Choices Hospice facility.

Roberta was born in Honolulu. She was a former Manager of Family Entertainment-Carnival in Pearl City.

She is survived by her husband, Alfred Vea Sr.; sons, Robert R. Vea, Dominic S. Vea, and Daniel I. Vea; daughter, Audrey Wright; brothers, Alfred Lee, Robert Lee, and Theodore Lee; 19 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo.

Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com

Dec. 1, 1928 – Sept. 29, 2020

Edward Robert Evans, 91, of Waikoloa, passed away very peacefully at home on September 29. He was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Charleston, WV. Edward served our country in the US Army and worked as an auditor for the State of New Mexico.

He is survived by his spouse Sally; son Robert Evans of Peoria, Arizona; daughter Elizabeth (Adriaan) Hendriks of Waimea and one grandchild.

No services will be held at this time.

Jan. 25, 1966 – Sept. 25, 2020