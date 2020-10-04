Maui Obituary Notices: Week Ending Oct. 3, 2020October 4, 2020, 9:00 AM HST · Updated October 3, 2:42 PM 0 Comments
Maui obituary notices for the week ending Oct. 3, 2020. May they Rest in Peace.
Roberta Ahleen Vea
Aug.21, 1947 – Sept., 2020
Roberta Ahleen Vea, 73, of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Sept. 29 at Pohai Malama Hawaii Care Choices Hospice facility.
Roberta was born in Honolulu. She was a former Manager of Family Entertainment-Carnival in Pearl City.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Vea Sr.; sons, Robert R. Vea, Dominic S. Vea, and Daniel I. Vea; daughter, Audrey Wright; brothers, Alfred Lee, Robert Lee, and Theodore Lee; 19 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo.
Edward Robert Evans
Dec. 1, 1928 – Sept. 29, 2020
Edward Robert Evans, 91, of Waikoloa, passed away very peacefully at home on September 29. He was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Charleston, WV. Edward served our country in the US Army and worked as an auditor for the State of New Mexico.
He is survived by his spouse Sally; son Robert Evans of Peoria, Arizona; daughter Elizabeth (Adriaan) Hendriks of Waimea and one grandchild.
No services will be held at this time.
Kema Luke Kanaka’ole
Jan. 25, 1966 – Sept. 25, 2020
Kema was born in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Jan. 25, 1966 to Parley and Ku’uipo Kanaka’ole. Kema Married Tammy Krause-Park in April of 1992 in Pukuilua, Hāna, where they lived and raised 6 children. He passed away Sept. 25, 2020 at age 54 in Wailuku.
Kema loved fishing and made sure to protect our island natural resources for generations to come. Kema was a family man and will be deeply missed by many.
Kema is survived by his Mother Oleanda Kuʻuipo Kanakaʻole, Brother- Keala Kanakaʻole, Sisters- Haunani Joaquin & Kauʻi Kanakaʻole, Wife Tammy Kanaka’ole, Daughters- Naʻaihunaliʻi Kanakaʻole (Jerome Smith Jr.), Pohakawaiʻipuʻuhaoa Kanakaʻole (Raymond N. Akoi), Kaneaumoana Kanakaʻole (Maui L. Lind) Sons- Kamakahonuohaililani Kanakaʻole (Kiana Kreutz), Kauhi Kanakaʻole (Mehana Kahalehoe), Kane Kanakaʻole. Grandchildren- Maui Lind Jr., Raymond Akoi Jr., Kelia Akoi, Haleaka Lind, Shiloh-Xeya Kanakaʻole, Lipoa Lind, Kauhi Jr., Kawaikōieʻieowailua Akoi and numerous Ohana & friends.
Charles Rafael
Oct. 5, 1930 – Sept. 28, 2020
Charles Manubi Rafael of Pukalani was born in Honolulu on Oct. 5, 1930. He died Sept. 28, 2020, seven days shy of his 90th birthday. He was an Able Bodied Seaman with the Sailors Union of the Pacific. He retired as a Bosun on the Matson Line after 45 years of service.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Amparo Tolentino Rafael, son, Cameron, and daughters Faye and Tracy. He is survived by his children, Charles Jr. (Vickie), Colleen Hauptman (Tom), Chris (Rika) and Cheryl Jarrell; 18 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Services are private.