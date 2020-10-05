Power restored on Molokaʻi

Over the weekend, an estimated 3,200 customers lost power on Molokaʻi during an islandwide power outage. Representatives with Hawaiian Electric on Maui say preliminary assessments show that the outage occurred when a utility pole came down along Kalae Highway and caused a fault on the electrical system, triggering a loss of power generation at the Palaʻau baseyard.

The incident was reported at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. A majority of customers were brought back online around 11 a.m. with crews restoring power to the remaining 300 customers around 3:40 p.m. after repairs to the downed pole were completed.

Lānaʻi 5th Street basketball courts closed temporarily for perimeter fence repairs

The Lānaʻi 5th Street basketball courts will be closed through Tuesday, Oct. 6, for perimeter fence repairs. The courts are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for regular hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The adjacent tennis courts will remain open during the repair work.

Lā Ho‘olu Pae Moku: Maui County Tree Planting Day Oct. 30

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and the Maui County Council have declared Oct. 30 a Countywide tree planting day. Lā Ho‘olu Pae Moku / ReTree Hawaii is organizing planting activities at dozens of sites on Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i to help combat climate change, green the islands, stop erosion and provide shade. See retree-hawaii.org to learn more and to sign up to help plant on Oct. 30 or to report planting you have done on your own.