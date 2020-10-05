Maui Diagnostic Imaging is advancing the fight against breast cancer with innovative technology designed to overcome barriers to detection and compliance.

“We chose MAMMOMAT Revelation because the wide-angle technology makes it easier to find even the smallest cancers earlier with greater accuracy,” according to Maui Diagnostic Imaging.

Maui Diagnostic Imaging is now offering breast cancer screening with Profound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis, the first FDA- cleared technology with artificial intelligence. The imaging service reports that the process is aimed at enhancing screening and is the First Imaging Center in Hawaiʻi to offer breast cancer screening with this technology.

The advantage of wide-angle, next-generation 3D mammography

MAMMOMAT Revelation, from Siemens Healthineers, is the next generation of 3D mammography. Its unique wide 50-degree angle, the industry’s highest depth resolution, captures more detail for extremely high-quality 3D images that increase diagnostic confidence and enables earlier detection of even subtle lesions.

MAMMOMAT Revelation is also the first mammography platform to provide automated breast density measurements at the point of examination. High breast density can increase the risk of developing cancer. Currently, breast density is estimated visually during the image reading process, usually after the patient leaves.

With MAMMOMAT Revelation, getting this information during the exam enables immediate and personalized risk assessment, and allows Maui Diagnostic Imaging to provide supplemental imaging while the patient is in the exam room.

iCAD Profound AI

ProFound AI is a high performance, deep learning, workflow solution that assists radiologists reading large 3D mammography datasets. It rapidly analyzes each image, or slice, and provides radiologists with key information, such as Certainty of Finding lesion and Case Scores, which assists in clinical decision-making and prioritizing caseloads.

Featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence, the algorithm was trained with one of the largest available DBT datasets and allows for continuously improved performance via ongoing updates.

“At Maui Diagnostic Imaging, we take pride in offering the latest and most cutting-edge technology that enables staff to provide the best patient care possible. ProFound AI not only empowers our radiologists to detect cancers earlier, when more treatment options may be available, it allows them to read even the most challenging DBT cases faster and with fewer false positives and unnecessary callbacks, which can be stressful for patients,” Maui Diagnostic Imaging reports.