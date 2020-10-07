Maui police responded to six burglaries, five vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2020.

Burglaries increased 100 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 16 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 16 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Hāna:

Saturday, Oct. 3, 9:28 a.m.: 42200 block of Hāna Hwy., Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kapalua:

Monday, Sept. 28, 9:12 a.m.: Kapalua Dr. / Office Rd., Kapalua at Kapalua Water Company. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Friday, Oct. 2, 11:14 a.m.: 1-100 Piʻikea Ave., Kīhei. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Napili:

Sunday, Sept. 27, 10:35 p.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 9:21 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.

Waikapū:

Monday, Sept. 28, 11:39 a.m.: 100 block of E Waikō Rd., Waikapū. Non-residential, forced entry.

5 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Saturday, Oct. 3, 9:08 a.m.: 1-100 School St., Kahului. Jeep, blue.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2:16 a.m.: 100 block of Mehani Cir., Kīhei. Hummer, green.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 6:56 a.m.: 1-100 Eleu Pl., Kīhei. Nissan, white.

Waiheʻe:

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2:30 p.m.: 10800 block of Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe. Ford, white.

Wailuku:

Saturday, Oct. 3, 12:27 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd / Lower Māʻalaea Rd., Wailuku. Jeep, white.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, Sept. 28, 5:12 a.m.: 100 Pakaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. Toyota, grey.

Friday, Oct. 2, 1:45 p.m.: 59 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Kahului Auto Sales. Subaru, blue.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Sept. 27, 1:47 a.m.: 100 block of Manino Cir, Kīhei. Club Car, black/green.

Monday, Sept. 28, 7:23 p.m.: 2700 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. Kawasaki, red/black.

Kula:

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1:42 p.m.: 13400 block of Kula Hwy., Kula. Honda, green.

Napili:

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 12:04 p.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili. Honda, red/white.

Wailuku: