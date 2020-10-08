Maui County’s Places of Deposit, except for those located at Voter Service Centers, will open on Oct. 8, County Clerk Kathy Kaohu announced.

“We are opening most Places of Deposit on the same day ballot packages for Maui County voters are scheduled to be mailed out,” County Clerk Kaohu said. “This means in addition to mailing their ballots back to us, voters will also be able to drop off their ballots at our designated Places of Deposit as soon as they have completed their voting.”

The Place of Deposit opening date was officially changed on Oct. 1 by a supplemental proclamation issued by State Chief Election Officer Scott Nago.

Places of Deposit located at Voter Service Centers are still set to open on Oct. 20.

Voter Service Centers are located at the Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room at Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, the Lānaʻi Police Station Conference Room at Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi, and at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center at Wailuku, Maui.

Free-standing Places of Deposit are available on Maui at seven fire station locations at Hāna, Wailea, Kīhei, Makawao, Kula, Nāpili and Kahului; three community centers at Haʻikū, Pāʻia and Lahaina Civic Center; and at the Kalana O Maui County building at Wailuku and inside the Aloha ʻĀina Center near Island Paws located at Haʻikū.

Voters are reminded to watch for their ballot in the mail. Any registered voter who does not receive their ballot by Oct. 16 is encouraged to verify the status of their ballot by calling the Office of the County Clerk at (808) 270-7749.