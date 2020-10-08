Second Community Budget Meeting for FY 2022 Set for Oct. 8

The second in a series of six community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2022, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held today, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m. via online video conferencing.

Members of the community are encouraged to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Due to COVID-19, all meetings will be conducted online. Representatives from the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Public Works will be present at the meeting. The public, either individually or on behalf of an organization, is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet. Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

The online meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. via BlueJeans video conferencing:

Video: https://bluejeans.com/143716688

Phone: 1-408-915-6290, meeting code 143716688

Upcoming Community Budget Meetings are scheduled as follows:

  • Environmental Management; Water Supply: Tuesday, Oct. 13
  • Housing and Human Concerns; Transportation: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
  • Fire; Police; Corporation Counsel; Prosecuting Attorney; Emergency Management; Liquor: Wednesday, Oct. 21
  • Management; Planning; Personnel:  Thursday, October 22
