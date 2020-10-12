Mary Kielty Appointed as Deputy Director of Parks

October 12, 2020, 5:35 PM HST · Updated October 12, 5:35 PM
Mary Kielty. PC: County of Maui

The appointment of Mary Kielty as Deputy Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation was made today by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. Kielty is a 27-year veteran of the Parks Department and succeeds John Buck, who recently retired.

“Mary has a wealth of knowledge and experience working in parks and recreation, and she’s a well-respected canoe paddling coach and volunteer in our community,” said Mayor Victorino.

Kielty began her career with the County as a Summer PALS employee and has served as Recreation Leader, Chief of Aquatics, South Maui District Supervisor and, most recently, Chief of Recreation.

Her volunteer activities include coaching for Lae ʻula O Kai Canoe Club at Kanahā Beach Park.

