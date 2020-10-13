Maui police are requesting the public’s help with a missing person case involving a 44-year-old man from Kīhei, Maui who was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Police say Douglas Mantei was reported missing by a family member. According to police reports, Mantei last spoke with family members on Sept. 29, 2020 via telephone. Mantei is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he frequents Pāʻia, Haʻikū and Kīhei areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400, or call 911 in an emergency.