The Maui Bus is seeking input from the public before proposing a new fee structure to the Maui County Council for the 2022 budget discussions.

With the launch of a project called “Getting on Board Maui Bus,” the agency looks to better serve Maui bus riders by seeking public input and feedback prior to making any changes.

Maui Bus is made up of three different public transit services:

Fixed-route bus (the buses that run all day)

Commuter bus (the large Roberts tour buses that take people to work in the morning and home in the afternoon)

Paratransit (smaller buses that provide transportation for people with disabilities)

The Maui Bus fare structure—or what people pay to ride the bus—is made up of the cost of tickets and passes to board the three Maui Bus services, as well as who can pay a discounted price to ride the bus.

There are multiple ways to get involved in Getting on Board Maui Bus and provide feedback before Oct. 31:

Visit gettingonboardmauibus.com to learn about the project, leave feedback, and sign up for project updates.

Take the online survey through the website. Paper surveys are also available on Maui Bus buses by asking a driver. Those who complete the survey and provide their email address will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 VISA gift card and other prizes.

Join the virtual open house on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. on the County of Maui’s Facebook Live. Learn about the project and share your thoughts on how much Maui Bus riders should pay to ride.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maui Bus will be holding all meeting events online. For those who are unable to join live, the agency will share a video recording of the event on gettingonboardmauibus.com after the event. All event materials will also be shared on the website.

Getting on Board Maui Bus is led by the Maui Department of Transportation.