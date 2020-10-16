Maui County’s Department of Planning launched a publicly accessible and interactive “Land Use Viewer” for visualizing various Maui County land use datasets.

On the department’s website, users can view GIS (Geographic Information System) layers from various County land use datasets, including Maui Island Plan growth areas, growth boundaries and protected areas; Community Plan land use designations and area outlines; Maui County zoning designations; and State Land Use conservation areas. The Maui County zoning layer is already available through the digital zoning map and other viewers.

“This has been a long time coming,” Planning Director Michele McLean said. “We appreciate the public’s patience in waiting for this information to be available. Besides the technical aspects involved in creating, quality checking and releasing this information, we also wanted to make sure that it was user friendly. It was worth taking the time to get it right.”

To access the Viewer, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning, scroll down to “Hot Topics” and click on “Land Use Viewer.”

The data layers cannot be downloaded from the Viewer. If anyone is interested in accessing the live files, contact the Department’s Long Range GIS staff at [email protected] for assistance.