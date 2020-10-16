Six Businesses Reopen on Front Street in Lahaina on Same Day as Tourism’s ReturnOctober 16, 2020, 8:23 AM HST · Updated October 16, 8:23 AM Wendy Osher · 9 Comments
By Wendy Osher
Six stores on Front Street in Historic Lahaina Town opened their doors on Thursday, the same day that the state launched its pre-travel testing program for arriving passengers into Hawaiʻi. For many, the day marked a milestone in the effort to revive Hawaiʻi’s economy.
“We are happy that restrictions have been modified and look forward to welcoming tourists and locals back to all the islands,” said Anne Wood with Tabora Gallery. “Today marks a great start to reopening Hawaiʻi and as travelers learn to navigate the procedures and find the islanders welcoming, the word will spread and we will start our comeback.”
Tabora Gallery Lahaina is the first of the business’ five locations across the state to reopen after all were closed since March. “We are super excited to be part of the legendary art scene on Front Street. We have a full time staff of four and expect all employees to be working in the next few weeks. We look forward to what Maui brings us,” said Wood.
With two locations in Waikīkī and one in Haleʻiwa on Oʻahu, as well as a gallery in Līhuʻe at the Kauaʻi Marriott, the company will monitoring the progress of its Lahaina gallery.
“Tabora Gallery Lahaina is a brand new business and we are busting at the seams to get going. We’ve been waiting to open the doors and we finally were able to do it,” said Wood.
Other Front Street stores that opened on Thursday included: CocoNēnē, West Maui Gifts, Maui Jewelers, Billabong and Honolula Surf.
The nonprofit Lahaina Restoration Foundation has provided an updated list of stores and shops that are welcoming visitors and residents alike. The list includes museum and historic sites, lodging, restaurants and bars, retail shops, ocean activities and other services.
The list below is current as of Oct. 15, 2020:
MUSEUMS/HISTORIC SITES:
Baldwin Home Museum – 120 Dickenson Street – 661-3262
Fridays: 5 to 8 p.m.; $5 Candle Lit Tours (Children 12 and under FREE)
Reserve a Tour: Friday, Oct. 16
Lahaina Historic Trail – Lahaina Historic District – 661-3262
Daily: self-guided; click link for map
Old Lahaina Prison – 187 Prison Street – 661-3262
Daily: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FREE
HOTELS:
Best Western Pioneer Inn – 658 Wharf Street – 661-3636
24-Hours/7-Days A Week: Call for Reservations
Makai Sunset Inn – 1415 Front Street – 662-3200
24-Hours/7-Days A Week: Call for Reservations
SHOPPING MALLS WITH SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS:
LAHAINA CANNERY MALL – 1221 Honoapiʻilani Hwy – 661-5304
THE MARKETPLACE AT LAHAINA – 790 Front Street – 667-9216
OLD LAHAINA CENTER – 845 Waineʻe Street – 667-9216
THE OUTLETS OF MAUI – 900 Front Street – 661-8277
SHOPS AT 505 – 505 Front Street – 661-3504
THE WHARF – 658 Front Street – 661-8748
Visit links for individual store hours
RESTAURANTS, BARS AND EATERIES:
808 Grindz Café – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waineʻe Street, Unit #F-6
Daily: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Take-Out Only)
Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #145A – 661-0210
Daily: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bad Ass Coffee – 671 Front Street – 738-8223
Daily: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Banyan Treats – 658 Wharf Street, Suite 9 – 661-5854
Daily: 12 to 8 p.m.
Betty’s Beach Cafe – 505 Front Street – 662-0300
Wednesday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Breakwall Shave Ice – 658 Front Street, #104 – 661-4900
Daily: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Company – 889 Front Street – 661-3111
Wednesday to Sunday: 12 to 8 p.m.
Café Café Maui – 129 Lahainaluna Road – 661-0006
Daily: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Captain Jack’s Island Grill – 672 Front Street (upstairs) – 667-0988
Daily: 12 to 9 p.m.
Chilangos Mexican Cuisine – 117 Prison Street – 276-3457
Through 10/30: Monday to Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cool Cat Café – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #160 – 661-0908
Daily: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dirty Monkey – 844 Front Street – 419-6268
Thursday-Saturday, Monday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Down the Hatch – 658 Front Street, #102 – 661-4900
Daily: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Frida’s Beach House – 1297 Front Street – 661-1287
Thursday to Sunday: 2 to 8 p.m.
Hawaiian Gelato – 700 Front Street – 661-1011
Friday and Saturday: 2 to 8 p.m.
Indian Grill N Curry – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #109/110 – 661-1786
Daily: Monday to Thursday: 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday to Sunday: 4 to 9 p.m.
Kimo’s Restaurant – 845 Front St, Suite A – 661-4811
Thursday to Sunday: 4 to 8 p.m.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse – 136 Dickenson Street – 667-5555
Thursday to Sunday: 5 to 9 p.m.
L & L Hawaiian Barbecue – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waine’e Street, Unit #C-1 – 520-7097
Daily: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lahaina Gelato – 672 Front Street #123 – 661-1700
Daily: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lahaina Pizza Company – 730 Front Street – 661-0700
Daily: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lahaina Sports Bar and Café – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waine’e Street, Unit #F-1 – 667-6655
Daily: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lahaina Sushi Ko – 884 Front Street, Suite 106 – 214-5352
Tuesday to Sunday: 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Mala Ocean Tavern – 1307 Front Street – 667-9394
Daily: Sunday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Maui’s Best Banana Bread & Coffee Co. – 180 Dickenson, Suite 115 – 661-6216
Daily: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maui Island Coffee – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #112 – 661-6610
Daily 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mr. Sub Deli – 129 Lahanaluna Rd, #101 – 867-5683
Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nagasako Okazu-Ya Deli – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waineʻe Street, Unit #208 – 661-0985
Monday to Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pacific’O on the Beach – 505 Front Street – 667-4341
Next Chef Tasting: Saturday and Sunday – Dates TBA
Pāʻia Fish Market – 632 Front Street – 662-3456
Daily: 12 to 8:30 p.m.
Papaʻāina at the Pioneer Inn – 658 Wharf Street – 661-3636
Daily: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16: 5 to 7 p.m. – Paniolo Steak Night
Saturday, Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Vaquero Beef Brunch Weekend
Penne Pasta Café – 180 Dickenson Street, Suite 113 – 661-6633
Daily: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pho Noodle Bar – Old Lahaina Center, 170 Papalaua Street – 661-1200
Daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pho Saigon 808 – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #145B – 661-6628
Daily: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pi Artisan Pizzeria – The Outlets of Maui, 900 Front Street, Unit A1 – 667-0791
Daily: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Prison Street Pizza – 133C Prison Street – 662-3332
Daily: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waineʻe Street, Unit #7 – 667-7667
Monday to Saturday: 5 to 8 p.m.
Smokehouse BBQ – 930 Waineʻe St. – 667-7005
Daily: 3 to 10:45p.m.
Spanky’s Riptide – Shops at 505, 505 Front Street – 667-2337
Daily: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Sunrise Café – 693-A Front Street – 661-8558
Wednesday to Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Take Home Maui – 121 Dickenson Street – 661-8067
Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tiki Tiki Thai Cuisine – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #145A – 661-1919
Daily: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (plus Take-Out & Delivery)
Waikiki Brewing Company – 900 Front Street (Outlets of Maui) – 856-0036
Daily: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
RETAIL SHOPS:
Billabong – 744 Front Street – 667-1840 x2005
Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.
Cariloha – 824 Front Street – 214-5503
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Days vary)
CocoNene – 736 Front Street – 856-3530
Daily: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Goin Left – 143 Dickenson Street, Suite 101 – 868-3805
By Appointment Only (Call)
Honolua Surf Co – 754 Front Street – 667-1863
Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.
Hurley Lahaina – 855-C Front Street – 667-9283
Daily: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Island Sandals – 658 Front St (Wharf Cinema Center) – 661-5110
Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; outside of business hours, call for an appointment
Jewelry Stand Maui – 819 Front Street – 516-639-1196
Days Vary (Call)
Kama Lei Design – 626 Front Street – 662-1516
Thursday to Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Lahaina Yacht Club Ship Store – 835 Front Street – 667-7909
Tuesday to Saturday: 12 to 5 p.m.
Malibu Shirts Lahaina – 780 Front Street, Suite 1 – 661-3300
Monday: 12 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday: CLOSED; Wednesday to Sunday: 12 to 7 p.m.
Maui Jewelers – 834 Front Street, #B – 661-4828
Call for hours
Maui Silver Jewelry – 819 Front Street – 214-2932
Fridays: 3 to 6 p.m.
Rip Curl – Maui – 818 Front Street – 662-7055
Call for Hours
Sunglass Hut – 760 Front Street – 661-8296
Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.
Sunglass Hut – 845 Front Street – 661-8844
Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.
The Stoke House – 855-B Front Street – 667-5358
Daily: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vans – 709 Front Street – 661-1578
Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.
Village Gallery Gift Shop – 120 Dickenson Street – 268-3750
By Appointment Only (Call)
Vintage European Posters – 744 Front Street – 662-8688
Volcom – 701 Front Street – 661-0960
Daily: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West Maui Gifts – 834 Front Street, #100 – 661-3355
Call for hours
Whaler’s Locker – 780 Front Street, Suite 6 – 661-3775
Tuesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ART GALLERIES:
Bill Wyland Galleries Lahaina – 828 Front Street – 667-2090
Re-opening Soon
Kingwell Art – 834 Front Street, Suite 103 – 281-2945
Friday Night is Art Night: 5 tp 8 p.m.
Other Days: Call for Appointment
Lahaina Printsellers – 764 Front Street – 283-2864
Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.
Other Days: Call for Appointment
Martin Lawrence Galleries – 790 Front Street – 661-1788
Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.
Other Days: By Appointment Only (Call): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tabora Gallery – 736 Front Street, A – 661-4339
Village Gallery – 120 Dickenson Street – 268-3750
Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.
Other Days: Call for Appointment
Wyland Galleries of Hawaii Maui – 711 Front Street – 667-2285
Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.
EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES:
Maui Music Mission – 930 Waineʻe Street – 463-7856
Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Theatre Theatre Maui – 661-1168
Visit website to sign up for programs
OCEAN ACTIVITIES:
Expeditions: The Maui-Lana’i Ferry – Lahaina Harbor – 661-3756
Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 6:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. from Lahaina; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Lānaʻi
GungHo Sailing – Private Charters – Slip 78, Lahaina Harbor – 269-5261
Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations
PacWhale Eco-Adventures – 612 Front Street – 856-8357
Kama’aina Tours Friday-Sunday: Call for Reservations
Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations
Trilogy Excursions – 675 Wharf Street – 661-4743
Lahaina Sunset Sail Thursdays and Saturdays in October: 4pm-6pm
Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations
Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel – 675 Wharf Street – 677-5678
Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations
West Maui Parasail – 675 Wharf Street – 661-4060
Wednesdays & Saturdays – Call for Reservations
SERVICES:
Blue Hawaiian Tattoo & Piercing Maui – 143 Lahainaluna Road – 662-1234
By Appointment Only (Call)
Lahaina Loft – 736 Front Street – 868-0540
Contact to reserve space
Skin Factory Tattoo Maui – 790 Front Street – 661-5511
By Appointment Only (Call)
Scroll Down to Read 9 Comments