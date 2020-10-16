By Wendy Osher

Six stores on Front Street in Historic Lahaina Town opened their doors on Thursday, the same day that the state launched its pre-travel testing program for arriving passengers into Hawaiʻi. For many, the day marked a milestone in the effort to revive Hawaiʻi’s economy.

“We are happy that restrictions have been modified and look forward to welcoming tourists and locals back to all the islands,” said Anne Wood with Tabora Gallery. “Today marks a great start to reopening Hawaiʻi and as travelers learn to navigate the procedures and find the islanders welcoming, the word will spread and we will start our comeback.”

Tabora Gallery Lahaina is the first of the business’ five locations across the state to reopen after all were closed since March. “We are super excited to be part of the legendary art scene on Front Street. We have a full time staff of four and expect all employees to be working in the next few weeks. We look forward to what Maui brings us,” said Wood.

With two locations in Waikīkī and one in Haleʻiwa on Oʻahu, as well as a gallery in Līhuʻe at the Kauaʻi Marriott, the company will monitoring the progress of its Lahaina gallery.

“Tabora Gallery Lahaina is a brand new business and we are busting at the seams to get going. We’ve been waiting to open the doors and we finally were able to do it,” said Wood.

Other Front Street stores that opened on Thursday included: CocoNēnē, West Maui Gifts, Maui Jewelers, Billabong and Honolula Surf.

The nonprofit Lahaina Restoration Foundation has provided an updated list of stores and shops that are welcoming visitors and residents alike. The list includes museum and historic sites, lodging, restaurants and bars, retail shops, ocean activities and other services.

The list below is current as of Oct. 15, 2020:

MUSEUMS/HISTORIC SITES:

Baldwin Home Museum – 120 Dickenson Street – 661-3262

Fridays: 5 to 8 p.m.; $5 Candle Lit Tours (Children 12 and under FREE)

Reserve a Tour: Friday, Oct. 16

Lahaina Historic Trail – Lahaina Historic District – 661-3262

Daily: self-guided; click link for map

Old Lahaina Prison – 187 Prison Street – 661-3262

Daily: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FREE

HOTELS:

Best Western Pioneer Inn – 658 Wharf Street – 661-3636

24-Hours/7-Days A Week: Call for Reservations

Makai Sunset Inn – 1415 Front Street – 662-3200

24-Hours/7-Days A Week: Call for Reservations

SHOPPING MALLS WITH SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS:

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL – 1221 Honoapiʻilani Hwy – 661-5304

THE MARKETPLACE AT LAHAINA – 790 Front Street – 667-9216

OLD LAHAINA CENTER – 845 Waineʻe Street – 667-9216

THE OUTLETS OF MAUI – 900 Front Street – 661-8277

SHOPS AT 505 – 505 Front Street – 661-3504

THE WHARF – 658 Front Street – 661-8748

Visit links for individual store hours

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND EATERIES:

808 Grindz Café – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waineʻe Street, Unit #F-6

Daily: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Take-Out Only)

Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #145A – 661-0210

Daily: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bad Ass Coffee – 671 Front Street – 738-8223

Daily: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Banyan Treats – 658 Wharf Street, Suite 9 – 661-5854

Daily: 12 to 8 p.m.

Betty’s Beach Cafe – 505 Front Street – 662-0300

Wednesday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Breakwall Shave Ice – 658 Front Street, #104 – 661-4900

Daily: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company – 889 Front Street – 661-3111

Wednesday to Sunday: 12 to 8 p.m.

Café Café Maui – 129 Lahainaluna Road – 661-0006

Daily: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – 672 Front Street (upstairs) – 667-0988

Daily: 12 to 9 p.m.

Chilangos Mexican Cuisine – 117 Prison Street – 276-3457

Through 10/30: Monday to Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cool Cat Café – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #160 – 661-0908

Daily: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dirty Monkey – 844 Front Street – 419-6268

Thursday-Saturday, Monday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Down the Hatch – 658 Front Street, #102 – 661-4900

Daily: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Frida’s Beach House – 1297 Front Street – 661-1287

Thursday to Sunday: 2 to 8 p.m.

Hawaiian Gelato – 700 Front Street – 661-1011

Friday and Saturday: 2 to 8 p.m.

Indian Grill N Curry – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #109/110 – 661-1786

Daily: Monday to Thursday: 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday to Sunday: 4 to 9 p.m.

Kimo’s Restaurant – 845 Front St, Suite A – 661-4811

Thursday to Sunday: 4 to 8 p.m.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse – 136 Dickenson Street – 667-5555

Thursday to Sunday: 5 to 9 p.m.

L & L Hawaiian Barbecue – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waine’e Street, Unit #C-1 – 520-7097

Daily: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lahaina Gelato – 672 Front Street #123 – 661-1700

Daily: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lahaina Pizza Company – 730 Front Street – 661-0700

Daily: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lahaina Sports Bar and Café – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waine’e Street, Unit #F-1 – 667-6655

Daily: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lahaina Sushi Ko – 884 Front Street, Suite 106 – 214-5352

Tuesday to Sunday: 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Mala Ocean Tavern – 1307 Front Street – 667-9394

Daily: Sunday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Maui’s Best Banana Bread & Coffee Co. – 180 Dickenson, Suite 115 – 661-6216

Daily: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maui Island Coffee – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #112 – 661-6610

Daily 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mr. Sub Deli – 129 Lahanaluna Rd, #101 – 867-5683

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nagasako Okazu-Ya Deli – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waineʻe Street, Unit #208 – 661-0985

Monday to Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pacific’O on the Beach – 505 Front Street – 667-4341

Next Chef Tasting: Saturday and Sunday – Dates TBA

Pāʻia Fish Market – 632 Front Street – 662-3456

Daily: 12 to 8:30 p.m.

Papaʻāina at the Pioneer Inn – 658 Wharf Street – 661-3636

Daily: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16: 5 to 7 p.m. – Paniolo Steak Night

Saturday, Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Vaquero Beef Brunch Weekend

Penne Pasta Café – 180 Dickenson Street, Suite 113 – 661-6633

Daily: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pho Noodle Bar – Old Lahaina Center, 170 Papalaua Street – 661-1200

Daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pho Saigon 808 – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #145B – 661-6628

Daily: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – The Outlets of Maui, 900 Front Street, Unit A1 – 667-0791

Daily: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prison Street Pizza – 133C Prison Street – 662-3332

Daily: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina – Old Lahaina Center, 845 Waineʻe Street, Unit #7 – 667-7667

Monday to Saturday: 5 to 8 p.m.

Smokehouse BBQ – 930 Waineʻe St. – 667-7005

Daily: 3 to 10:45p.m.

Spanky’s Riptide – Shops at 505, 505 Front Street – 667-2337

Daily: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunrise Café – 693-A Front Street – 661-8558

Wednesday to Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take Home Maui – 121 Dickenson Street – 661-8067

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tiki Tiki Thai Cuisine – The Wharf, 658 Front Street, Unit #145A – 661-1919

Daily: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (plus Take-Out & Delivery)

Waikiki Brewing Company – 900 Front Street (Outlets of Maui) – 856-0036

Daily: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

RETAIL SHOPS:

Billabong – 744 Front Street – 667-1840 x2005

Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.

Cariloha – 824 Front Street – 214-5503

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Days vary)

CocoNene – 736 Front Street – 856-3530

Daily: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goin Left – 143 Dickenson Street, Suite 101 – 868-3805

By Appointment Only (Call)

Honolua Surf Co – 754 Front Street – 667-1863

Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.

Hurley Lahaina – 855-C Front Street – 667-9283

Daily: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Island Sandals – 658 Front St (Wharf Cinema Center) – 661-5110

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; outside of business hours, call for an appointment

Jewelry Stand Maui – 819 Front Street – 516-639-1196

Days Vary (Call)

Kama Lei Design – 626 Front Street – 662-1516

Thursday to Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.

Lahaina Yacht Club Ship Store – 835 Front Street – 667-7909

Tuesday to Saturday: 12 to 5 p.m.

Malibu Shirts Lahaina – 780 Front Street, Suite 1 – 661-3300

Monday: 12 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday: CLOSED; Wednesday to Sunday: 12 to 7 p.m.

Maui Jewelers – 834 Front Street, #B – 661-4828

Call for hours

Maui Silver Jewelry – 819 Front Street – 214-2932

Fridays: 3 to 6 p.m.

Rip Curl – Maui – 818 Front Street – 662-7055

Call for Hours

Sunglass Hut – 760 Front Street – 661-8296

Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.

Sunglass Hut – 845 Front Street – 661-8844

Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.

The Stoke House – 855-B Front Street – 667-5358

Daily: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vans – 709 Front Street – 661-1578

Daily: 12 to 6 p.m.

Village Gallery Gift Shop – 120 Dickenson Street – 268-3750

By Appointment Only (Call)

Vintage European Posters – 744 Front Street – 662-8688

Volcom – 701 Front Street – 661-0960

Daily: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Maui Gifts – 834 Front Street, #100 – 661-3355

Call for hours

Whaler’s Locker – 780 Front Street, Suite 6 – 661-3775

Tuesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ART GALLERIES:

Bill Wyland Galleries Lahaina – 828 Front Street – 667-2090

Re-opening Soon

Kingwell Art – 834 Front Street, Suite 103 – 281-2945

Friday Night is Art Night: 5 tp 8 p.m.

Other Days: Call for Appointment

Lahaina Printsellers – 764 Front Street – 283-2864

Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.

Other Days: Call for Appointment

Martin Lawrence Galleries – 790 Front Street – 661-1788

Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.

Other Days: By Appointment Only (Call): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tabora Gallery – 736 Front Street, A – 661-4339

Village Gallery – 120 Dickenson Street – 268-3750

Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.

Other Days: Call for Appointment

Wyland Galleries of Hawaii Maui – 711 Front Street – 667-2285

Friday Night is Art Night: 5 to 8 p.m.

EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES:

Maui Music Mission – 930 Waineʻe Street – 463-7856

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Theatre Theatre Maui – 661-1168

Visit website to sign up for programs

OCEAN ACTIVITIES:

Expeditions: The Maui-Lana’i Ferry – Lahaina Harbor – 661-3756

Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 6:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. from Lahaina; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Lānaʻi

GungHo Sailing – Private Charters – Slip 78, Lahaina Harbor – 269-5261

Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations

PacWhale Eco-Adventures – 612 Front Street – 856-8357

Kama’aina Tours Friday-Sunday: Call for Reservations

Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations

Trilogy Excursions – 675 Wharf Street – 661-4743

Lahaina Sunset Sail Thursdays and Saturdays in October: 4pm-6pm

Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations

Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel – 675 Wharf Street – 677-5678

Private Charters Daily: Call for Reservations

West Maui Parasail – 675 Wharf Street – 661-4060

Wednesdays & Saturdays – Call for Reservations

SERVICES:

Blue Hawaiian Tattoo & Piercing Maui – 143 Lahainaluna Road – 662-1234

By Appointment Only (Call)

Lahaina Loft – 736 Front Street – 868-0540

Contact to reserve space

Skin Factory Tattoo Maui – 790 Front Street – 661-5511

By Appointment Only (Call)