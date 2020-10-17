Mālama Maui Nui and the Ocean Conservancy’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” annual cleanup campaign reported positive community participation in the event held from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3. The annual cleanup sought to empower Maui Nui residents in their environmental stewardship of the island community.

“E ho‘omau mākou I ka pono ala hele no Mālama ‘āina.” “Come together to our true path to care for the land,” said Darryll Nae‘ole, Mālama Maui Nui lead field technician.

From mauka to makai, dozens of community members hosted several cleanups over a multitude of different locations across Maui. Participants turned trips to the beach or neighborhood walks into mini cleanups, which organizers say “highlight the opportunity we have as individuals to care for our island every day. You don’t need a huge crew with a bunch of resources to have a positive community impact.”

Community members and partners participated in this campaign by registering for an individual or quaranteam cleanup (10 people or fewer of the same household or workplace). Team Leaders chose the location, created a disposal plan and contributed data. Mālama Maui Nui provided the tools and support needed.

This campaign was conducted in partnership with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup campaign, which mobilizes communities around the globe to host cleanups, collect litter data, and support science-based solutions for a healthy earth and it’s oceans. Mālama Maui Nui has participated in this initiative for over three decades.

“Mālama Maui Nui is sincerely humbled and inspired by the collective leadership and efforts showcased by our community during this year’s Get the Drift and Bag It cleanup campaign. This example of determination and passion to care for our island environment reminds us of the importance of community and connection, especially during difficult times. Your efforts in citizen science will help to influence policy and production practices that nurture the environment in support of our global ecosystems, economy, quality of life and local culture,” organizers said.