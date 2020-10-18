William Kennedy

Oct.19, 1955 – Oct. 1, 2020

William Alexander Kennedy, 64, of Pahoa, peacefully passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. Born in Michigan, he was a Pool and Spa Operator at the Pahoa Pool and Aquatic Center, and a member of Pahoa Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Rolande Paleka-Kennedy of Hilo; son, Akoakoanuimaikalani Alexander Paleka-Kennedy of Denton, TX; daughter, Katelynne Kahealani Kekeikihalihali-ikapomaika’ikuikawa Paleka-Kennedy of Waimea; brothers, Dennis Kennedy of Wauwatosa, WI, Angus Kevin Kennedy of San Marcos, CA, Daniel James Kennedy of Rochester Hills, MI; sisters, Virginia Orcutt of Peoria, AZ, Ann Marie Spielmaker of Cape Coral, FL, Mary Catherine Jacob of Flint, MI; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com

Elsie Anderson

Sept. 26, 1937 – Sept. 28, 2020

Elsie Ann Anderson, 83, of Ainaloa, died on Sept. 28, 2020 at home. Born in Paauilo Hawaii, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, James (Aurora) Anderson of Laupahoehoe; Kevin (Lehua) Anderson of California; Chris (Debbie) Anderson of Kenai, AK; Thomas Anderson of Pahoa; brothers, Joseph (Joan) Souza of Paauilo; David (Violet) Dias of Paauilo; sisters, Emily Rodrigues of California; four grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Condolences can be mailed to: The Anderson Family, P.O. Box 493, Laupahoehoe, HI 96764

Alfredo Campos

Dec. 9, 1931 – Oct. 1, 2020

Alfredo Simpliciano Campos Sr., 88, of Wailuku, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his family on Oct. 1, 2020. He was born in Barangay 19, San Nicolas, Philippines on Dec. 9, 1931 to the late Sedronio Pascua Campos and Imiteria Simpliciano.

Although he is no longer here, he will continue to live in the hearts of his wife of 70 years, Isabel Campos; sons, William (Sandra-deceased), Rolando, Victor (Myrna), Alfredo Jr. (Terie); daughter, Ofelia (Feliciano-deceased); grandchildren; Eric (Melani), Rolly Dean (Tajsha), Ferdinand (Analyn), Jerold (Rose Marie), Chauna, Shaunte, Dustin (Brayden), Cheyenne (Andrew), Kevin and Nikki; great grandchildren; Travis Dean, Scottie, Kobie, Elora, Emmie, Neal Jordan, Kaleb, Haven, Sean, Kyleen, Gabriella, Victoria, Javen and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

The Campos Ohana wishes to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Islands Hospice for their compassionate care of our Tata during his time here.

Arrangements completed by Norman’s Mortuary.

Barbara Cambra

Oct. 3, 1938 – Oct. 7, 2020

Barbara Jean Piilani Cambra, 82, of Kula, passed away at home Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 3, 1938 in Paia.

Barbara was a devoted Catholic at St. Joseph Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and Catechism teacher. She was kind, loving, caring, compassionate and humble; always helping others and putting them first. She had a beautiful soul who brought joy to all those around her.

She was a great cook and enjoyed baking. Barbara was famous for her delicious rum cakes. She enjoyed Bible Study, spending time with family and friends, attending Kaunoa Senior Center activities, collecting cookbooks and shopping.

Barbara graduated from St. Anthony High School then attended Maui Vocational School and received a secretarial business certificate. She worked for the Maui Land & Pine Cannery trimming pineapple for many years. She also worked at Seabury Hall School, where she later retired.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Clement “Cammy” Cambra; her daughters, Charlene Cambra, Renee (Bobby) Perreira, Jr., Laureen (Charlie) Perreira, III; siblings, David Fevella, Jr. and Rebecca Fevella-Maalea; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, David and Mary Fevella and brother Leslie Fevella.

Private services will be held.

Felix Duque

March 4, 1931 – Oct. 5, 2020

Felix Galang Duque, 89 of Lahaina, peacefully passed away on Oct. 5, 2020. He was born in the Philippines on March 4, 1931 to the late Petronilo and Cornelia Duque.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Braceros Duque; sisters, Josefina (Raymond) Duque Kelly (New York), Elizabeth (Ephraim †) Duque Yube (Philippines), Mary Jane (Fred †) Duque Pacrem (Philippines); brothers, Pacifico (Lolita) Duque (Philippines) and Dominador (Virginia †) Duque; sisterin laws, Manuela Tabucbuc & family + Josie Braceros.

He is predeceased by his six siblings; Rosalina, Justo, Rosita, Feliciano, Jose and Ernesto.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary with burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sandra Glendinning-Legacy

July 1, 1949 – Oct. 4, 2020

Sandra Jean Glendinning-Legacy, 71, of Kailua Kona, died Oct. 4, 2020 in Kailua Kona. She was born July 1, 1949, in California. Sandra worked as a homemaker.

She is survived by sons Iain Glendinning of Goleta, California; Neil Glendinning of Goleta, California; brother Johnny (Cindy) Johnson of Tustin, California; sisters Wendi Street of Lake Forest, California; and Judi Pusey of London, England.

No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be posted on www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Services provided by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.