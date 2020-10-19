The Maui Police Department is supporting multiple awareness campaigns in October to bring attention to community issues like domestic violence and cancer support and research.

Below are the following organizations and campaigns the MPD is supporting in October:

Domestic Violence and Pink Patch Campaign

In support of Domestic Violence Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness, officers of the Maui Police Department will be wearing Purple and Pink patches in the month of October. If you would like to support the causes and purchase a patch, contact Officer Paul Pomainville at 808-244-6397 or by email at [email protected]. Patches are $10 each. The monies raised from patches sold will be donated to our local support services here on Maui.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Go Pink 2020