Maui Police Participate in Multiple Awareness Campaigns in October

October 19, 2020, 3:49 PM HST · Updated October 19, 3:49 PM
0 Comments
×

The Maui Police Department is supporting multiple awareness campaigns in October to bring attention to community issues like domestic violence and cancer support and research.

Below are the following organizations and campaigns the MPD is supporting in October:

Domestic Violence and Pink Patch Campaign

In support of Domestic Violence Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness, officers of the Maui Police Department will be wearing Purple and Pink patches in the month of October.  If you would like to support the causes and purchase a patch, contact Officer Paul Pomainville at 808-244-6397 or by email at [email protected]. Patches are $10 each.  The monies raised from patches sold will be donated to our local support services here on Maui.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Go Pink 2020

The Maui Police Department, Maui County Fire Department, and Kahului Airport Fire will again be partnering with the Pacific Cancer Foundation this October to spread awareness and raise money for the Maui cancer community.

GO PINK shirts and apparel are now available on PCF’s website.

PCF will continuously update their website with new styles so check back often! Due to COVID-19, orders can only be made online this year. When a purchase is made, your order will be mailed to you.

Color for a Cure and Beard it Up Campaigns

Beginning October 1, 2020, you will begin to see Maui Police Department officers and civilians with beards, colored hair, or colored nails. This is the third year MPD has participated in the Beard It Up and Color For the Cure Campaigns – raising money in support of bringing awareness and funding for childhood cancer research.

For more information on The Cure Starts Now, or if you’d like to make a donation, please visit their website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing