Maui Police Participate in Multiple Awareness Campaigns in October
October 19, 2020
The Maui Police Department is supporting multiple awareness campaigns in October to bring attention to community issues like domestic violence and cancer support and research.
Below are the following organizations and campaigns the MPD is supporting in October:
Domestic Violence and Pink Patch Campaign
In support of Domestic Violence Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness, officers of the Maui Police Department will be wearing Purple and Pink patches in the month of October. If you would like to support the causes and purchase a patch, contact Officer Paul Pomainville at 808-244-6397 or by email at [email protected]. Patches are $10 each. The monies raised from patches sold will be donated to our local support services here on Maui.
Go Pink 2020
The Maui Police Department, Maui County Fire Department, and Kahului Airport Fire will again be partnering with the Pacific Cancer Foundation this October to spread awareness and raise money for the Maui cancer community.
GO PINK shirts and apparel are now available on PCF’s website.
PCF will continuously update their website with new styles so check back often! Due to COVID-19, orders can only be made online this year. When a purchase is made, your order will be mailed to you.
Color for a Cure and Beard it Up Campaigns
Beginning October 1, 2020, you will begin to see Maui Police Department officers and civilians with beards, colored hair, or colored nails. This is the third year MPD has participated in the Beard It Up and Color For the Cure Campaigns – raising money in support of bringing awareness and funding for childhood cancer research.
For more information on The Cure Starts Now, or if you’d like to make a donation, please visit their website.