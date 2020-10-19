Seabury Hall hosts a drive through “Hall-Oween” family friendly, drive through event at their Olinda campus on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

As vehicles wind through the campus grounds, families will be welcomed by “a bunch of wild googly-eyed minions and a coven of spell chanting witches.” They’ll also be entertained by talented Thriller Dancers, and the chilling sounds of a frightful collection of drummers.

Best of all, passengers on this spooky car ride will be spellbound by the musical wailing of our Seabury Hall spirits at the campus’ Cooper House.

“Look for all of your favorite costumed actors as our students create a fun adventure for all,” according to an event announcement. “There will be lots of surprises, including family safe candy chutes designed and built by our engineering classes that will serve up fun for the trick-or-treaters in the cars.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Admission is a cash or food donation to the Maui Food Bank. Entry is from 480 Olinda Rd only.

The announcement was made during Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s press briefing today.