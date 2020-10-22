The County of Maui is partnering with a number of community groups and organizations in an effort to create safe, alternative Halloween activities for keiki and families to enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The County is coordinating drive-through Halloween events that will be held at the Outlets of Maui in West Maui and Keōpūolani Park in Central Maui. The County also is promoting Halloween-themed festivities at home with the family, in lieu of traditional trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

“While Halloween events will be different this year due to COVID-19 precautions, we encourage parents and residents to get creative with fun alternative activities that everyone can enjoy,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We want to send a special mahalo to Sne Patel at Lahaina Town Action Committee and the Maui Police Department as well as all of the volunteers and nonprofits that helped coordinate these two drive-through events. Also, remember to wear your mask, maintain physical distancing and avoid any large parties this Halloween.”

Sne Patel, Board President of Lahaina Town Action Committee said, “When LAC realized a few months ago that our traditional Lahaina Halloween Parade would need to be cancelled due to COVID-19, we were a bit disappointed but understood as health and safety concerns need to come first. I am thankful for the County’s support in working out a safe and fun way for our community to celebrate Halloween. Our event partners really rallied to make this happen and I am looking forward to two spooktacular events.”

West Maui Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat Monster Maze

The Drive-through Trick-or-Treat Monster Maze is a free public event from 5 to 9 p.m. in the north parking structure at the Outlets of Maui.

The event will be open to the first 250 vehicles who pre-register at https://lahainadrivethruboo.eventbrite.com.

Entrance to the event will be off Papalaua Street and vehicles will exit onto Waineʻe Street.

Families will be greeted by Aerial Aliens, Stilt Walkers, Sirens, Haunted Pirate Ship, Flash mobs and more. The event is a partnership with the Lahaina Town Action Committee, Outlets of Maui, Fuzz Box Productions and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina, who are providing goodie bags for keiki.

For more information on the West Maui event, email [email protected] or go to www.VisitLahaina.com.

NOTE: All attendees must stay in their vehicle and wear their mask.

Central Maui Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure

The Drive-through Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure is a free public event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park.

Entrance to the event is RIGHT TURN ONLY off Wahinepio Ave. and attendees will exit via right turn onto Kanaloa Ave. Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed starting at 1 p.m.

No pre-registration is required to attend the drive-through event.

The Halloween Adventure includes Maui Classic Cruisers, Mummies, Scary Witches and much more. The event is a partnership with Alpha Agency and Lahaina Town Action Committee, as well as various nonprofits and volunteers.

NOTE: All attendees must stay in their vehicles and wear their mask.

Fun and safe alternative activity ideas for Maui County:

Boo Bags – Fill a Boo Bag with fun treats and deliver to the doorstep of family and friends.

Haunted House Scavenger Hunt – Decorate the house using inspiration from Halloween movies and music. Create different theme rooms and send close friends and family members on a scavenger hunt to find candy, toys and prizes. (Gatherings limited to 10 or less)

Halloween Pinata and Candy Stations

Halloween Movie Night

Virtual Parties and Online Game Night

Costume Contest at Home/Work

Face Mask Decoration and Pumpkin Carving Parties

Health and safety reminders for parents and residents:

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face mask.

Stay at least 6 feet apart from people outside your household.

Wash hands often.

Parents should inspect their children’s candy

Parents are also encouraged to talk with their children about safety and physical distancing guidelines.

The County of Maui developed its list of recommendations with the assistance of the CDC, Harvard Global Health Institute and other health experts.