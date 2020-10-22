Final Maui Community Budget Meeting for Fiscal Year 2022 set for Thursday, Oct. 22

October 22, 2020, 6:21 AM HST · Updated October 21, 11:26 PM
0 Comments
×

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. (file 10.29.19) PC: by Wendy Osher

The final Community Budget Meeting for Fiscal Year 2022, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Community members are welcome to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021 – 2022. Due to COVID-19, all meetings will be conducted online.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Representatives from the Department of Management, Department of Personnel Services, and the Department of Planning will be present at the meeting.

The public, either individually or on behalf of an organization, is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet. Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

The online meeting will begin at 5:30 pm via BlueJeans video conferencing:
Video: https://bluejeans.com/143716688
Phone: 1-408-915-6290, meeting code 143716688

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing