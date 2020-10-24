October 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

October 24, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 24, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

