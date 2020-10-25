+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

By Wendy Osher

Maui Now received multiple reports of a cluster of mysterious lights seen from various parts of the island from Kahului in Central Maui to Pukalani, Olowalu and Nāpili on the West side just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. 2020.

Video sent to us across our various media platforms showed a streak of 15-20 twinkling lights slowly passing overhead from the north, traveling southeast.

An individual who sent a photo to us at around 10:02 p.m. from Mile 14 at Olowalu described the lights saying, “It looked like fireworks with a mixture of shooting stars. It was amazing.”

Another witness in Nāpili reported seeing “a huge plume of debris fall from the sky very slowly with a defined smoke trail behind it.” They reported also observing the phenomenon at around 10 p.m.

Go Fly Maui Helicopters captured the smoke trail and reported that those who saw it described it as “a meteor that broke into multiple pieces.”

Others who were caught off guard by the lights said they did not hear anything but say the trail of lights slowly moved across the sky.

We do not have an official description of the phenomenon or if it is associated with any other astronomical events occurring at this time.

The Bishop Museum’s Jhamandas Watumull Planetarium reports that the Orionid Meteor shower is active between Sept. 23 to Nov. 27; though the peak, producing about 20–25 meteors an hour, was expected to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 21. “Like the Eta Aquarids in May, the Orionid Meteor Shower is caused by debris from Halley’s Comet,” the planetarium reports.

Later this month on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, there will be a Blue Moon. It’s the “second full moon of October, so it is called a Blue Moon. It is also a micro full moon because it occurs as the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth in its monthly orbit, called apogee,” according to the planetarium.