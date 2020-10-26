+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Homeowners of the Kapalua residential communities held a Community Giveback on Oct. 17 and raised more than $100,000 to help more than 1,000 families in need.

The money was used for food boxes that contained non-perishable items, a bag of produce/stirfry kit, rolls and five pounds of ground beef. A surprise $25 gift certificate to Island Grocery Depot was included in the box.

Recipients were overwhelmed and appreciative of the donation and many said they were awed by the community spirit, according to a news release from the Kapalua homeowners.

A $20,000 donation also was give to the Maui Food Bank to support other West Maui families.

Donations were generously provided by homeowners from the communities of The Bay,

Golf and Ridge Villas, Coconut Grove, Honolua Ridge, Ironwoods, Kapalua Place,

Montage Bay Residences, Pineapple Hill, Pineapple Hill Estates and Plantation Estates.

Additional partners and sponsors included Hua Momona Farms, Maui Food Bank, The

Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Troon Golf and Kapalua Resort Association.

Event Co-Chair & Plantation Estates Homeowner Carol Ann O’Mack said the group had

doubled its goal, which made it possible to add more items to the boxes, include the gift certificate surprise and provide more funding to Maui Food Bank.