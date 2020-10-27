A kayak fisherman who became caught in large surf on Sunday morning, was rescued by Ocean Safety crews at Kanahā, Maui.

The 45-year-old Wailuku man was located outside the surf zone by Ocean Safety crews aboard Jet Ski 10. Department officials report the kayak was filling with water amid rising large surf.

The incident was reported at 7:57 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, and crews left the scene at 8:51 a.m.

Chris Stankis, Acting Information Officer for the Maui Fire Department said the individual was uninjured and was returned to shore with his kayak.