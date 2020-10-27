The Liquor Control Commission selected Layne Silva today as director of the Department of Liquor Control. He succeeds Glenn Mukai, who has retired.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Silva and with the department to make improvements as requested by the public and local businesses,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

Silva has served with the department for 21 years and has been a liquor control officer III.

He was among four finalists identified during a Sept. 30 special meeting of the Liquor Control Commission. Other finalists included Peter Hanano, Thomas P. Higgins and Timothy R. Poindexter.