The Maui Mall today announced the opening of the Maui Candy Company’s pop-up shop through the holidays.

Locally owned and operated since 2017, Maui Candy Company offers a wide variety of gummies, lollipops and other sweet treats—many made on Maui. In addition, they offer a selection of nostalgic candies.

“We’re are thrilled to have Maui Candy Company at Maui Mall,” said Brian Yano, group manager of Maui Retail, JLL. “The selection of candies they have to offer is so unique, and anyone with a sweet tooth shouldn’t miss it.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to open this new location in Maui Mall,” said Kelly Henning, owner of Maui Candy Company. “We have enjoyed serving customers in Kīhei for the past three years, and this expansion is an excellent opportunity to share our sweets with candy lovers island-wide.”

Offering delicious Maui-inspired flavors like Makawao Mango, Haleakalā Sunrise and Kula Strawberry, Maui Candy Company takes pride in creating yummy treats for locals and visitors alike. Some of their most popular flavors include Rainbow, Maui Sunset and Pineapple. All gummies and lollipops are gluten free, and lollipops come with a keepsake charm.

Maui Candy Company is a participant of the Kamaʻāina First Program, offering a special on three eight-ounce bags of candy for $15.

The shop will be open Monday 5o Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 31, 2020.